Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Independent Research GmbH Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) received a €155.00 ($163.16) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research GmbH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €153.00 ($161.05) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas set a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €193.00 ($203.16) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($176.84) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €137.92 ($145.18).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 148.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.39. The firm has a market cap of €74.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.28. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €92.78 and a 1-year high of €148.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/volkswagen-ag-vow3-given-a-155-00-price-target-by-independent-research-gmbh-analysts/1150887.html.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is an automobile manufacturer and a carmaker. The Company develops vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles. The activities of its Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.