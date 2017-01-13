Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Maintains Position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL held its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 10,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) opened at 243.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $246.20. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.03.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.09. The firm earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $15.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.52 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rafferty Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $191.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.84.

In other news, EVP Alan M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $905,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,038.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd C. Blankfein sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $512,069.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,391,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

