Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Holds Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL continued to hold its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Banced Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 117.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,437,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) opened at 87.89 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $91.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Capital One Financial Corporation had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm earned $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial Corporation from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $75.00 price objective on Capital One Financial Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.21.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $323,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,110,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $2,129,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

