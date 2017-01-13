Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in ProLogis, Inc. (PLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in ProLogis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ProLogis were worth $18,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in ProLogis by 13.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ProLogis by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,726,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,051,000 after buying an additional 1,766,843 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProLogis by 506.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ProLogis by 106.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,437,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,046,000 after buying an additional 7,950,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProLogis during the second quarter valued at $51,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

ProLogis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) opened at 52.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.10. ProLogis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

ProLogis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. ProLogis had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $705 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. ProLogis’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProLogis, Inc. will post ($0.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. ProLogis’s payout ratio is 101.21%.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded ProLogis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded ProLogis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of ProLogis in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on ProLogis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of ProLogis in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

About ProLogis

Prologis, Inc is engaged in logistics real estate business, focused on markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company owns or has investments in, on a basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects in over 20 countries. Its segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital.

