Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,464,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,034,000 after buying an additional 1,035,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 249.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 202,780 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited by 109.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 951,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 497,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) opened at 11.00 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nomura set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

