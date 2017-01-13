Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Lowe fs LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11,938.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.15%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $32,094.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $32,925.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $298,056.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

