Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) opened at 36.90 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.31 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $113,006.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $49,824.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,727,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,216,000 after buying an additional 172,248 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $15,530,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 72.6% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,082,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after buying an additional 455,365 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 140.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 75,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,670,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company’s Actionable Intelligence solutions address Customer Engagement Optimization, Security Intelligence, and Fraud, Risk and Compliance. It offers services, such as strategic consulting, implementation services, training, maintenance and round the clock support, as well as a range of deployment models.

