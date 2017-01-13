Vecima Networks Inc (VCM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) opened at 9.65 on Tuesday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $215.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc is engaged in creating technology solutions that allows network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment across the world. The Company is a designer and manufacturer in the broadband cable and wireless network infrastructure market. The Company’s segments include Video and Broadband, YourLink and Telematics.

