VCA Inc. (WOOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

VCA Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VCA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of VCA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of VCA in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of VCA in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of VCA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) opened at 91.00 on Wednesday. VCA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.04.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. VCA had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm earned $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. VCA’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VCA will post $2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VCA by 95.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 825,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after buying an additional 403,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in VCA by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,307,000 after buying an additional 394,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in VCA by 76.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 869,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,794,000 after buying an additional 377,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VCA by 141.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VCA by 537.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,807,000 after buying an additional 296,905 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Animal Hospital segment provides veterinary services for companion animals and sells related retail and pharmaceutical products. Its Laboratory segment provides diagnostic laboratory testing services for veterinarians, both associated with its animal hospitals and those independent of the Company.

