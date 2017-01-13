Vale S.A. (VALE) Cut to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $8.97 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA upgraded Vale to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC upgraded Vale from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.11 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group set a $6.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Vale from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.66.

Shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) opened at 9.44 on Tuesday. Vale has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $48.65 billion.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Vale had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently -4.00%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA (Vale) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company’s segments include Ferrous minerals, Coal, Base metals, Fertilizers and Others. Its Ferrous minerals segment consists of the production and extraction of ferrous minerals, as iron ore, pellets and its logistic services, manganese and ferroalloys, and other ferrous products and services.

