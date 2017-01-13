United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,116,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $2,043,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 34.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 58.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 110.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. United Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $112.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm earned $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on United Technologies Corporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on United Technologies Corporation from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.50 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United Technologies Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

