United States Steel Corporation (X) Lowered to “Neutral” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on X. Vetr upgraded shares of United States Steel Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of United States Steel Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of United States Steel Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie restated an underperform rating on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.15.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) opened at 32.82 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $5.66 billion. United States Steel Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

In other United States Steel Corporation news, CEO Mario Longhi Filho sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $75,203.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,214.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 3,201.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 586,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 569,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Corporation during the second quarter worth $950,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

