United Services Automobile Association Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,472 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 197,299 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 154.6% in the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 563,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 342,092 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 176.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 543.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 103.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.37. The company earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 19.52%. NVIDIA Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $3,070,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,028.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $987,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

