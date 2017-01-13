United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Vetr lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) opened at 113.91 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $87.30 and a 1-year high of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 195.68%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 71,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

