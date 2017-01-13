United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 773,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,618,000 after buying an additional 63,521 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 658,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 113.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.30 and a 12-month high of $120.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm earned $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 195.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

