Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Upgraded by Barclays PLC to “Overweight”

Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday. Barclays PLC currently has $122.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $104.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. set a $106.00 price objective on Union Pacific Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Vetr lowered Union Pacific Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.70.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) opened at 104.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $106.62.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Union Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company earned $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other Union Pacific Corporation news, EVP Diane K. Duren sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $281,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,738,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Rogel sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $743,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 22.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 379.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

