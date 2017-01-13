Unifirst Corporation (UNF) VP Sells $140,905.71 in Stock

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $140,905.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,083.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Martin Katz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, David Martin Katz sold 1,191 shares of Unifirst Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $173,826.45.
Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) opened at 132.90 on Friday. Unifirst Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.90 and a 12 month high of $147.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.79.
Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. Unifirst Corporation had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business earned $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post $4.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Unifirst Corporation’s payout ratio is 2.60%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifirst Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $76,245,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,083,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,903,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifirst Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $9,492,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 15.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 513,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,730,000 after buying an additional 70,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,736,000 after buying an additional 69,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.
About Unifirst Corporation
UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
