UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 312,809 Shares of BHP Billiton PLC (BBL)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 312,809 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton PLC were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 6.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 1,327.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after buying an additional 382,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) opened at 35.24 on Friday. BHP Billiton PLC has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company’s market capitalization is $93.78 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBL. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a report on Sunday, January 8th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Billiton PLC in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

BHP Billiton PLC Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

