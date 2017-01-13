UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.09% of lululemon athletica inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter worth about $22,853,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 76.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 410,595 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 191,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 145,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) traded down 0.23% during trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 106,007 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.43. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.81 million. lululemon athletica inc. had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/ubs-oconnor-llc-buys-shares-of-125000-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu/1151589.html.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on lululemon athletica inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) decreased their price target on lululemon athletica inc. from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Vetr raised lululemon athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $70.00 price objective on lululemon athletica inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

lululemon athletica inc. Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.