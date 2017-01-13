UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMS. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 8.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis Company during the second quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bemis Company by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 137,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) opened at 49.28 on Friday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $54.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bemis Company, Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bemis Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Bemis Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Bemis Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bemis Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In other Bemis Company news, Director Edward N. Perry sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $77,113.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bemis Company

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two business segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents food, consumer and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations in the United States. The U.S. Packaging segment manufactures multilayer polymer, blown and cast film structures to produce packaging sold for food and personal care product applications, as well as non-food applications.

