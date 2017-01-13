UBS AG (UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS AG in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr raised UBS AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised UBS AG from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UBS AG in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) opened at 16.67 on Wednesday. UBS AG has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UBS AG during the third quarter worth $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in UBS AG by 44.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UBS AG during the second quarter worth $134,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in UBS AG during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS AG during the second quarter worth $137,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS AG Company Profile

UBS Group AG (UBS) is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services, including advisory services, underwriting, financing, market-making, asset management and brokerage on a global level, and retail banking in Switzerland. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank.

