Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nucor Corporation were worth $61,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Nucor Corporation by 58.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 157,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor Corporation by 342.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nucor Corporation by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Nucor Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 196,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) opened at 60.61 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nucor Corporation had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Nucor Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nucor Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 94.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Vetr raised shares of Nucor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Nucor Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor Corporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nucor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

About Nucor Corporation

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

