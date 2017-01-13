Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TLW. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 300 ($3.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 197 ($2.40) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tullow Oil plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 303 ($3.68) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.20) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.04) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 248.67 ($3.02).

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 318.40 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116.26 and a 12 month high of GBX 352.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.90 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tullow Oil plc’s (TLW) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/tullow-oil-plcs-tlw-sell-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital/1151039.html.

In related news, insider Paul McDade acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £450.34 ($547.66).

Tullow Oil plc Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. The Company operates through segments, including West Africa, East Africa and New Ventures. It has a portfolio of approximately 120 licenses across over 20 countries, which are managed under West Africa Business, East Africa Business and New Ventures Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.