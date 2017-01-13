Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) had its target price trimmed by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.04) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 300 ($3.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 197 ($2.40) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tullow Oil plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 303 ($3.68) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.20) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 248.67 ($3.02).

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 318.40 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.90 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.25. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116.26 and a 12 month high of GBX 352.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tullow Oil plc (TLW) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Numis Securities Ltd” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/tullow-oil-plc-tlw-pt-lowered-to-gbx-250-at-numis-securities-ltd/1151041.html.

In other news, insider Paul McDade acquired 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £450.34 ($547.66).

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. The Company operates through segments, including West Africa, East Africa and New Ventures. It has a portfolio of approximately 120 licenses across over 20 countries, which are managed under West Africa Business, East Africa Business and New Ventures Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.