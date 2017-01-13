Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “
Shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) opened at 34.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.
Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Trustmark Corporation had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $146.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corporation will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Trustmark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.86%.
In other Trustmark Corporation news, insider George C. Gunn III sold 9,000 shares of Trustmark Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,399.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Trustmark Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Corporation by 8.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Corporation by 138.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trustmark Corporation
Trustmark Corporation (Trustmark) is a bank holding company. Trustmark’s principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and other subsidiaries, Trustmark operates as a financial services organization providing banking and other financial solutions through approximately 205 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark Corporation (TRMK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.