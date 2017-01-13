Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN) Insider Bruce Dingwall Purchases 6,400,000 Shares

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) insider Bruce Dingwall acquired 6,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($389,152.38).

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) opened at 8.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.11. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 22.59 billion. Trinity Exploration & Production PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.24 and a 1-year high of GBX 8.20.

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc is an independent oil and gas company focused solely on Trinidad & Tobago. The Company operates a portfolio of producing and development assets both onshore and offshore, in the shallow waters West and East Coasts of Trinidad. The Company operates through the segment of production, development and exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons.

