Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Downgraded by Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have $16.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Vetr upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Zephirin Group upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.41.

Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) opened at 15.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.99. Transocean has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,390 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

