Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8,978,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. International Business Machines Corporation makes up about 1.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 91.9% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 24,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) opened at 168.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.90 and a 12 month high of $169.95.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 82.86% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business earned $19.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8,978,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/transamerica-financial-advisors-inc-has-8978000-stake-in-international-business-machines-corporation-ibm/1151539.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines Corporation to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines Corporation from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $165.50 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

In other International Business Machines Corporation news, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.44, for a total value of $342,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,147 shares in the company, valued at $673,638.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.93 per share, with a total value of $194,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,436.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.