Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stake Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Tractor Supply Company worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 58.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,980,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,605,000 after buying an additional 733,533 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 63.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 529,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 206,260 shares in the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 7.3% in the second quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 115,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 548,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,951,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalmar Investments Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded up 0.59% on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 183,389 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. Tractor Supply Company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Tractor Supply Company from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel acquired 1,000 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.14 per share, with a total value of $66,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,627 shares in the company, valued at $372,169.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Crudele sold 30,000 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

