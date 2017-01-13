TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. TheStreet cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) opened at 18.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.54 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 91.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/tpg-specialty-lending-inc-tslx-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts/1151060.html.

In other news, VP David Stiepleman purchased 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,574.65. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,574.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 95.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 595,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 291,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after buying an additional 101,452 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 188.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc (TSL) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.