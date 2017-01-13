TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. TheStreet cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) opened at 18.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.20.
TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.54 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 91.77%.
In other news, VP David Stiepleman purchased 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,574.65. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,574.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 95.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 595,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 291,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after buying an additional 101,452 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 188.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.
About TPG Specialty Lending
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc (TSL) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.
