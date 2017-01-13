Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) opened at 9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm earned $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $3,139,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

