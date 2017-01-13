Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.54.

Shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) opened at 15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $463.95 million. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The Company operates through various segments, including Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment; Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in oil and natural gas drilling, completion and production operations; Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment, and Other.

