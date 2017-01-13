TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 4,101 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (MMS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 211.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 46.9% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) opened at 57.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.16. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company earned $623.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sidoti lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maximus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Maximus news, CFO Richard John Nadeau purchased 1,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,825.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $104,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to Government health and human services agencies. The Company is primarily focused on operating Government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid, children’s health insurance program (CHIP), health insurance exchanges and other health care reform initiatives, Medicare, welfare-to-work, child support services and other Government programs.

