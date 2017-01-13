Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Thor Industries worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $126,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Thor Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 65.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $238,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 41,451 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $108.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.26. The business earned $1.71 billion during the quarter. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.65 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded Thor Industries from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Alan Siegel sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $224,516.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,988 shares in the company, valued at $701,665.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

