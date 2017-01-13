The York Water Company (YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) opened at 35.70 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.55.

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The York Water Company had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company earned $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from The York Water Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. The York Water Company’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The York Water Company during the second quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The York Water Company by 55.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The York Water Company during the third quarter worth $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The York Water Company during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The York Water Company during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility. The Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. The Company owns and operates approximately two wastewater collection and treatment systems. It operates within its franchised territory, which covers over 40 municipalities within York County, Pennsylvania and over nine municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania.

