The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $116.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised The Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. raised The Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Travelers Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.25 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) opened at 116.75 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $101.23 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post $9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.19 per share, for a total transaction of $214,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,665.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,134,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,765,000 after buying an additional 177,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,122,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,953,000 after buying an additional 531,848 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 573,761.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,312,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,090,000 after buying an additional 6,311,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,343,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,550,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,784,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,528,000 after buying an additional 895,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

