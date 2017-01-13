The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group increased their Q4 2016 earnings estimates for The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the firm will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group L.P.’s FY2018 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BX. Vetr raised The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation upgraded The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Blackstone Group L.P. to Post Q4 2016 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (BX)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/the-blackstone-group-l-p-to-post-q4-2016-earnings-of-0-62-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-bx/1151243.html.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) opened at 30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Blackstone Group L.P. had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 4,022.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Blackstone Group L.P. to Post Q4 2016 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (BX)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/the-blackstone-group-l-p-to-post-q4-2016-earnings-of-0-62-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-bx/1151243.html.

In other The Blackstone Group L.P. news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,728,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $220,443,210.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone) is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, non-investment grade credit, secondary funds and other multi-asset class strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.