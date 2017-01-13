TESARO, Inc. (TSRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSRO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TESARO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) traded up 3.4664% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.0749. 77,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.86 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12. TESARO has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $153.65.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 798.68% and a negative return on equity of 141.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TESARO will post ($7.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TESARO news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $39,661.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,416.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TESARO by 112.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

