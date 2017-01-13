Terri A. Morrical Sells 27,600 Shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Stock

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Terri A. Morrical sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,824,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at 65.49 on Friday. Neogen Corporation has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $69.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter. Neogen Corporation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 11.49%. Neogen Corporation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Corporation will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Neogen Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Neogen Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Neogen Corporation by 1,827.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Neogen Corporation by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

