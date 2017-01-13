TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Rating Reiterated by J P Morgan Chase & Co

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

TERP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on TerraForm Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) opened at 12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. TerraForm Power has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in TerraForm Power during the third quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in TerraForm Power by 51.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TerraForm Power by 123.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TerraForm Power during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TerraForm Power by 205.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

