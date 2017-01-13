Telenor ASA (TELNY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Telenor ASA (OTC:TELNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Telenor ASA (OTC:TELNY) opened at 15.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $23.13 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $18.09.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.

