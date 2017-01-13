Teachers Advisors LLC Has $7,871,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Robert Half International worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daniel Devine & Co increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daniel Devine & Co now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) traded up 0.47% during trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. 115,900 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. RBC Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC raised Robert Half International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company’s divisions are Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. It operates through three segments: temporary and consultant staffing, permanent placement staffing, and risk consulting and internal audit services.

