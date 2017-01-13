Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Insider Buys £149.52 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Peter Redfern purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($181.83).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) opened at 171.1342 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.92. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 211.90. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5596.55 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TW. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.49) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 157 ($1.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 199.25 ($2.42).

About Taylor Wimpey plc

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

