T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Position Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) opened at 73.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Position Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow-position-lowered-by-virginia-retirement-systems-et-al/1151329.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS AG upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Edward A. Wiese sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $228,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,355.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $346,160.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds distributed in the United States and other investment portfolios. It operates through investment advisory business segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.