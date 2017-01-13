Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Superconductor Technologies an industry rank of 220 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCON. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Superconductor Technologies by 71.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superconductor Technologies during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Kopp Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superconductor Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,624,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) opened at 1.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $3.79 million. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Superconductor Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,371.81% and a negative return on equity of 112.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post ($3.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment.

