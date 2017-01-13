SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Global Payments Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) opened at 77.60 on Thursday. Global Payments has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) opened at 77.60 on Thursday. Global Payments has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $817.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.41%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $461,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,752 shares in the company, valued at $24,460,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after buying an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,846,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,529,000 after buying an additional 816,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,403,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,982,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

