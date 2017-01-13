Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $65,871,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $65,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 22.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 379.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) opened at 104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $106.62.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business earned $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Union Pacific Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.70.

In other news, Director Steven R. Rogel sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $743,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane K. Duren sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $281,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,824.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

