Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59,036,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $59,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 971.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Euclid Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) opened at 104.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.60 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

In related news, insider Mitchell N. Schear sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $4,119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

