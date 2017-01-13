Strs Ohio Has $6,564,000 Position in Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Regions Financial Corporation worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $44,648,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Regions Financial Corporation by 70.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,942,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,633,000 after buying an additional 4,944,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,805,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,488,000 after buying an additional 3,323,092 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $12,378,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Regions Financial Corporation by 562.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,583,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 1,344,600 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) traded up 2.668% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.815. 12,618,016 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.409 and a beta of 1.46. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regions Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In other news, EVP William E. Horton sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $158,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,945.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett D. Couch sold 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $343,795.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,810.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

