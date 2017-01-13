STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its stake in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital Corporation were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital Corporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,738,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,636,000 after buying an additional 1,606,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital Corporation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,596,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,477,000 after buying an additional 2,478,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STORE Capital Corporation by 187.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,951,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 3,880,614 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after buying an additional 129,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in STORE Capital Corporation by 71.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,866,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,304,000 after buying an additional 2,027,383 shares during the period.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) opened at 25.555 on Friday. STORE Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.864 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. STORE Capital Corporation had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Corporation will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. STORE Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. KeyCorp cut shares of STORE Capital Corporation to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wunderlich reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital Corporation from $34.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 4,350 shares of STORE Capital Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $105,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,694 shares in the company, valued at $741,260.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) Properties. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in approximately 1,330 property locations operated by over 300 customers across approximately 50 states.

